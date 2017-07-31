Sunny and warm for Monday

Warm and dry weather continues for the first half of the work week.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 82. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 65.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 86.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 65.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 88.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 64.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 88.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 66.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 90.