Sunny and warm for Monday

by on July 31, 2017 at 4:56 AM

Warm and dry weather continues for the first half of the work week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 82. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 65.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 86.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 65.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 88.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 64.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 88.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 66.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 90.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.