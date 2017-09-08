WIBW News Now!

Sunny and warm today through the weekend

by on September 8, 2017 at 5:38 AM (17 mins ago)

Quiet conditions continue today and into early next week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 88.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 59.

Saturday and Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 85.

Monday: Warm and dry, with a high at 85.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of showers before 2pm, then a chance of sprinkles between 2pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 90. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 62.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 89.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 64.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 88.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 61.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 88.

