The wind dies down today before kicking back up on Thursday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 75.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, with a high at 71.

Friday: Turning much colder and windy, with a high of just 47.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 78. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 69.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 48.