Sunny, Warm Through Wednesday

Morning showers will move out and leave behind a warm first half of the week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Warm and sunny this afternoon, with a high at 72.

Tonight: Clear and cooler, with a low at 42.

Tomorrow: Warm and dry, with a high at 75.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 78.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 75. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.