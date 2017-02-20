Sunny, Warm Through Wednesday

Morning showers will move out and leave behind a warm first half of the week.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Warm and sunny this afternoon, with a high at 72.
Tonight: Clear and cooler, with a low at 42.
Tomorrow: Warm and dry, with a high at 75.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 78.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 75. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.