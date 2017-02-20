WIBW News Now!

62°F
Overcast
Feels Like 62°
Winds SSW 9 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast70°
40°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear74°
46°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear79°
46°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy69°
40°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy45°
25°

Sunny, Warm Through Wednesday

by on February 20, 2017 at 5:39 AM (6 hours ago)

Morning showers will move out and leave behind a warm first half of the week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today:  Warm and sunny this afternoon, with a high at 72.

Tonight:  Clear and cooler, with a low at 42.

Tomorrow:  Warm and dry, with a high at 75.

Wednesday:  Sunny, with a high at 78.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today:  Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72.

Tonight:  Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Tomorrow:  Sunny, with a high near 75. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday:  Sunny, with a high near 76.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.