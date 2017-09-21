Sunny, windy and warm Thursday

The last full day of summer will feel like it.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, windy and warm, with a high at 91.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 72.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 90.

Saturday and Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 88.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 97. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 76. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 95. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 92. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 88.