66°F
Fog
Feels Like 66°
Winds North 0 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear93°
66°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear93°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy94°
69°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm88°
69°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm86°
68°

Sunshine and warmth continue for the weekend

by on August 10, 2018 at 4:41 AM (2 hours ago)

Hazy and hot again, with a warm weekend ahead.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Morning dense fog in a few locations and then sunny with a high at 92.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 92

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with a few isolated storms and a high at 92.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 93. North wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 92.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 92. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.