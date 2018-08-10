Sunshine and warmth continue for the weekend

Hazy and hot again, with a warm weekend ahead.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Morning dense fog in a few locations and then sunny with a high at 92.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 68.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 92
Sunday: Partly cloudy, with a few isolated storms and a high at 92.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 93. North wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 65.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 92.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 92. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.