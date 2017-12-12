Sunshine continues Tuesday

Sunny and bright Tuesday and Wednesday, with a slight chance of welcome moisture Thursday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny this afternoon, with a high at 47.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy, with a high at 58.

Thursday: A few sprinkles or a brief chance of light rain in the afternoon and a high at 45.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 53. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 59.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high at 48.