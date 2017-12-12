Sunshine continues Tuesday

Sunny and bright Tuesday and Wednesday, with a slight chance of welcome moisture Thursday.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny this afternoon, with a high at 47.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 32.
Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy, with a high at 58.
Thursday: A few sprinkles or a brief chance of light rain in the afternoon and a high at 45.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 53. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 30.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 59.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high at 48.