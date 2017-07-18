WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


91°F
Clear
Feels Like 99°
Winds South 14 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy93°
76°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy97°
78°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear100°
79°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear101°
80°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm100°
76°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Excessive Heat Warning until 8:00pm on July 22, 2017

Super Kansas Cash just keeps rolling; next winner will be second straight record jackpot

by on July 18, 2017 at 1:52 PM (51 mins ago)

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot is setting new records each drawing.

“We’re now at $3.44 million for the jackpot,” said spokesperson Sally Lunsford. “That sets another new record. We did have more than 10,000 winners in Monday’s drawing. However, nobody matched all numbers.”

There was another nice size winner, though.

“There was one that matched five numbers, the first five,” said Lunsford. “We have had, since this jackpot has been rolling, since September of last year, we have had 105 $2000 winners. Those are the folks that all matched five.”

The Kansas Lottery reminds its players to submit their winning and non-winning tickets in the new Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! The next drawing for Super Kansas Cash is Wednesday night. You can buy tickets up until 8:59 p.m. that night.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.