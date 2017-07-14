Super Kansas Cash keeps rising for Friday

The Kansas Lottery’s Super Kansas Cash jackpot keeps setting records.

Super Kansas Cash just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” said Lottery spokesperson Sally Lunsford. “Now, we’re looking at another record, $3.36 million to be won this weekend.”

Anyone who matches all numbers will clear a large amount of cash after taxes, if they are the sole jackpot winner.

“It is a cash jackpot in Super Kansas Cash,” said Lunsford. “You get the advertised amount minus taxes, which are about $1 million, if you can believe that. Anybody who wins, if there’s just one winner, about $2.35 million is what you’ll take home.”

Given the size of the jackpot and the price at two plays for a dollar, a lot of people have been trying to win the game.

“Almost 13,000 winning tickets in the last drawing,” said Lunsford. “You can always see the number of prizes won in Kansas on any of our games if you go to our website and just click on where it says prizes won in Kansas!”

One person won $2000 by matching the first 5 numbers, but not the cashball in Wednesday’s drawing.