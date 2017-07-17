WIBW News Now!

Super Kansas Cash still at record levels for Monday

July 17, 2017

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot from the Kansas Lottery just keeps growing.

“We do have a drawing tonight,” said spokesperson Sally Lunsford. “The jackpot amount you can win is $3,395,000! That’s paid in a cash jackpot, so you get the total amount minus taxes, of course.”

The drawing will take place tonight shortly after 9 p.m. You have until 8:59 p.m. to buy your tickets.

“Taxes would be around a million dollars,” said Lunsford. “Your final payout would be about almost $2.4 million.”

Super Kansas Cash is one of the more affordable Kansas Lottery games, as well.

“It is two plays for a buck, so it’s a real bargain for lottery players,” said Lunsford. “Plus, it’s a Kansas only game.”

Drawings are held three times a week.

