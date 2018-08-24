WIBW News Now!

Super PAC using ads to attack Democratic candidate in 3rd District

by on August 24, 2018 at 5:53 PM (2 hours ago)

A Republican super PAC is attacking Democratic 3rd District congressional candidate Sharice Davids for comments she made on a podcast last month in support of abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Congressional Leadership Fund is starting ads online and on television in the Kansas City area featuring Davids saying she’d vote to abolish the federal government’s chief immigration enforcement agency.

The ads, in support of Republican incumbent Rep. Kevin Yoder, attempt to contrast Davids’ ICE position with Yoder’s votes in favor of military raises and increased defense spending and against transferring terrorism suspects to Fort Leavenworth from the detention center in Guantanamo Bay.

After Yoder’s campaign ran ads with similar attacks this week, Davids’ spokeswoman told the Kansas City Star that Davids does not support abolishing ICE.

