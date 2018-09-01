Super Zuber Saves Day For Wildcats in 27-24 Win Over South Dakota

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Isaiah Zuber scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to help Kansas State beat South Dakota 27-24 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

After struggling to gain any footing for a majority of the game, the Kansas State offense seemed to have hit rock bottom as South Dakota punted the ball away early in the fourth quarter to Zuber, who returned it 85 yards for a touchdown to pull the Wildcats to 24-19. The score woke up a sleepy and agitated Bill Snyder Family Stadium, which saw fans head toward the exits just minutes before Zuber’s punt return

However, Zuber was not done making plays.

After Kansas State forced the Coyotes to another punt, Skylar Thompsonconnected with Zuber for a 10-yard touchdown pass and the game-winning score with 7:21 remaining.

Zuber led the Wildcats in receiving with five catches for 68 yards and one touchdown.

South Dakota, which had led for a majority of the game, was given new life with just 50 seconds left after forcing an Alex Barnes’ fumble deep in Coyote territory.

The Coyotes drove down the field and set up for what would have been a game-tying field goal, but Mason Lorber missed a 51-yard attempt as time expired.

South Dakota’s Austin Simmons was 24-of-56 passing for 257 yards and a touchdown.

