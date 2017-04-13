Superintendent Searches More Difficult Lately, Says Expert

The Kansas Association of School Boards assists its members with their search for new leadership when they need a superintendent.

“Our role in the superintendent search process is to help boards of education run a superintendent search that is transparent, legal and ethical,” said Dr. Brian C. Jordan the Assistant Executive Director for Leadership Services with the Kansas Association of School Boards. “When we help a district with a superintendent search, our role is to really try to help the board determine what are the qualities they need in their next superintendent? We vet candidates and screen candidates for them as part of the search service and really try to talk to them about candidates that have the characteristics that they are seeking in their next superintendent.”

It’s become more difficult to find qualified candidates recently.

“There’s been quite a bit of turnover in Kansas over the last couple of years,” said Jordan. “We didn’t see quite as much this year. Just because you have so much turnover in the state, that pulls a lot of candidates out of the possible pool of applicants for those jobs. What we see in Kansas is, there’s a correlation between the east to west location. The farther east you are in the state, the more applicants you’re typically going to have.”

The east to west split has a lot to do with population density.

“It really does come down to geography,” said Jordan. “In most cases, when we’re close to high population, high density areas, we tend to see a larger number of candidates, but that’s not always the most indicative thing of whether or not it’s going to be easy or difficult to find a fit.”

Jordan says the vast majority of vacancies have been filled for next year already, or if they have not been by now, then the district is looking for an interim solution. Districts are required to have superintendents by July 1st according to law.