Supernatural Day Raises Money For Kansas Charity

While the weekend rain kept most people inside it couldn’t stop the local fans of the TV show Supernatural from fundraising for a local charity.

This past Saturday nearly 500 fans gathered outside in the frigid and rain soaked parking lot of Enchanted Gifts in Olathe, Kansas to raise money for The Willow Domestic Violence Center. Despite the elements, they were able to raise over $2880 for the center at the single day event. This is more than double the amount they raised last year.

The second annual “Supernatural Day” gave fans the opportunity to get photos with “Mary” the show replica 1967 Chevy Impala, buy raffle tickets, and slices of pie; a favorite dessert of character Dean Winchester.

In the show, Sam and Dean Winchester (played by actors Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) are brothers from Lawrence, Kansas who travel the country fighting demons, ghosts, and every kind of monster you can think of. The show is currently on it’s 12th season and is one of the longest continually running sci-fi shows in US history.

“A little rain never stopped the Winchester’s, so it’s definitely not gonna stop the fans.” stated Marcus Woodard, event organizer and co-owner of Mary the Impala.

This is far from the first fundraiser they have done. Often teaming up the statewide ‘Kansas SPN Family’ Supernatural fan group, and the Kansas Paranormal Research Society, Mary The Impala, a non-profit herself, has helped raise over $9,000 for several local charities last year alone.

The Willow Domestic Violence Center, which serves Douglas, Franklin, and Jefferson Counties, is a crisis center for women and families who are victims of domestic abuse.