Supporters of medical cannabis hold vigil for opioid overdose victims

Bleeding Kansas Advocates, a group that brings awareness to the community and leaders about the benefits of medical cannabis over opioids, held a vigil on Wednesday evening near 10th and Topeka.

“The vigil is to acknowledge and remember the people who are no longer with us because of the opioid epidemic,” said Kelly Rippel, a member of the group.

Members of Bleeding Kansas and the community gathered at the intersection holding signs carrying messages such as “End Pain, Not Lives” and “Science, Not Stigma”.

“Our legislators need to quit looking at the stigma of pot, which is not why I’m here” said Richard Pursel, who was in attendance at the vigil. “I don’t care if people want to use it recreationally, that’s their business. My concern is the patients.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of deaths involving opioids has quadrupled since 1999. An average of 91 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. Bleeding Kansas Advocates believe medical cannabis would be a better solution for treating diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and cancer.

“In chemo you lose your hair, you lose your appetite and you’re nauseous. Cannabis can help regain your appetite, ease the nausea and make it actually not traumatic to experience chemotherapy,” said Pursel. “Why wouldn’t anyone want to do that?”

The Kansas Safe Access Act has been introduced to the legislature by the Bleeding Kansas Advocates, which would provide legal use of cannabis for medical conditions. Advocates are waiting to see if the bill will reach a hearing.

Lisa Sublett from Bleeding Kansas says people can contact Vicki Schmidt, chair of the Senate committee, and Dan Hawkins, chair of the House health committee, to tell them to give the bill a hearing. Sublett also said 76 percent of Kansans support safe and legal access for patients whose medical providers believe that medical cannabis could help them.