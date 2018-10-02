Supreme Court continues ‘business as usual’ as Kavanaugh confirmation plays out, professor says

The United States Supreme Court began another session on Monday without its full complement of justices as the confirmation process for Brett Kavanaugh continues, but a University of Kansas professor says it’s business as usual at this point.

“The membership of the United States Supreme Court is set by statute,” said Lumen “Lou” Mulligan, Director of the Shook, Hardy & Bacon Center for Excellence in Advocacy at the University of Kansas. “Congress decides how many members sit on the Court. For quite some time, Congress has set that at nine. When the Court lacks a full complement, or if for some reason, a particular Justice had to recuse and there’s only eight Justices on the Court, it proceeds as normal. But, if the final vote comes out 4-4, then the Court acts as if it didn’t rule and whatever the lower court ruled becomes the rule for that case.”

Even though the United States Supreme Court doesn’t take very many cases, most of them aren’t the type to end up deadlocked.

“The United States Supreme Court hears about 80 cases a year,” said Mulligan. “The Supreme Court picks its own cases, which is unusual compared to a trial court or a mid-level court of appeals. It picks cases which there are strong issues on both sides, cases that need to be resolved. All that said, year on year, the Supreme Court decides the majority of its cases every year unanimously.”

This is because after a lot of cases, once the arguments are heard the decision at law is fairly straightforward.

“There are a lot of fairly technical questions about procedure and arbitration and taxation power and these sorts of things which will probably, none of them, be in the headlines, but they matter quite a bit to the legal system,” said Mulligan. “I’d be willing to bet in most of those cases, you’ll get unanimous opinions, because the justices will look at it. They’ll use traditional statutory interpretation methods and these types of things and come to an answer.”

Mulligan notes that though it is ideal to have the full nine justices, the court was able to function with eight after the death of Justice Scalia before Justice Gorsuch was appointed and so whether Kavanaugh is confirmed quickly or not may not change the overall function that much.