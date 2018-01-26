WIBW News Now!

Supreme Court upholds conviction in Lawrence killing

by on January 26, 2018 at 2:40 PM

The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and sentence of a woman in the brutal killing of a 52-year-old Lawrence man.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the state court on Friday upheld 23-year-old Sarah Gonzales-McLinn’s conviction and Hard 50 sentence for killing Harold Sasko in 2014.  The court sent the case back to Douglas County District Court for re-sentencing, saying the judge erred in ordering that she be under lifetime supervision upon release.

Gonzales-McLinn, of Topeka, was convicted of first-degree murder in March 2015 of drugging and nearly beheading Sasko at his Lawrence home.  Authorities say McLinn drugged Sasko, tied him up and inflicted deep cuts on his neck.  She was arrested two weeks after the killing in Florida.

Sasko was Gonzales-McLinn’s supervisor at a Lawrence pizza restaurant.

