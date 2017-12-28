Survey asks child advocates about treatment of same sex couples in foster care system

State auditors have found that less than a quarter of the court-appointed advocates for foster children surveyed say prospective same-sex parents are treated differently than heterosexual couples.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that auditors also found that about 37 percent of those surveyed were aware of a child who was moved from or denied a placement in an LGBT home.

In the report released earlier this month, auditors said the results couldn’t be taken as a sample of all guardians ad litem because the total response rate was only 34 percent.

The auditors also noted that many didn’t answer the question about how same-sex

couples are treated.

Former Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Phyllis Gilmore said the survey clearly encouraged “only those who believe an issue exists” to respond.

