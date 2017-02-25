WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


42°F
Clear
Feels Like 39°
Winds South 5 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear42°
30°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy53°
28°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear64°
47°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy66°
35°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy51°
28°

Survey: Fraud-free elections, free speech, key to democracy

by on February 25, 2017 at 12:30 PM (3 hours ago)

A survey of U.S. political science faculty a month into Donald Trump’s presidency shows that fraud-free elections tops a list of 19 principles most essential to democracy, as do free speech and a free press.

Professors at Dartmouth College, the University of Rochester and Yale University collaborated on the Bright Line Watch survey to get an expert reading on the status of democratic practices and potential threats to American democracy.

They surveyed 9,820 professors at over 500 U.S. institutions by email Feb. 13-19, and received 1,571 responses.

Ranked as least essential is that politicians campaign without criticism of their opponents’ loyalty or patriotism.

Dartmouth professor John Carey says the group’s motivation was impatience with many news articles since Trump’s victory that suggested “the sky is falling.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.