Survey: Regional Economy Still Strong

For the twelfth straight month, the Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index remained above growth neutral, according to the monthly survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of a 10-state region dependent on agriculture and/or energy.
The region’s overall reading for November rose to 67.7 from October’s 66.1.
The index ranges between 0 and 100, with a reading of 50 representing growth neutral.
The region’s farmland price index improved to a very strong, and record high of 85.5 from October’s 81.5.
The November farm equipment-sales index slipped to a strong 62.1 from 64.8 in October.
The confidence index, which reflects bank CEO expectations for the economy six months out sank for the fifth straight month to 48.4, its lowest level since August of last year, and down from October’s 51.8.
The Kansas RMI for November advanced to 64.1 from 59.0 in October.
The state’s farmland-price index rose to 83.6 from October’s 80.1.