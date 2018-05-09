Survey says at-work dress can determine promotability

Can what you wear at work determine whether or not you are promoted? A new survey says yes.

“Eighty-six percent of workers believe that your promotability is impacted by your wardrobe,” said OfficeTeam District President, Brandi Britton. “More importantly, 80 percent of managers feel that is a component of promotability.”

Why does what you wear make a difference? It’s more about what’s inside your head than what’s on your body.

“Managers don’t want to promote individuals who have potential issues with their dress code,” said Britton. “That’s a judgment call. That may mean they’ve got poor judgment, if their attire isn’t appropriate.”

If you want to be clear about what you’re after, have pictures of what you want to see and don’t want to see in your business.

“What people wear can be a sensitive topic and also a confusing topic,” said Britton. “The term business casual is thrown out there quite a bit. A lot of people don’t necessarily know what that means. It could depend on their company. If you have the opportunity to put some examples up for your employees, that’s a great idea.”

One thing that may make choosing an outfit faster is keeping a separate work wardrobe. More than two-thirds of respondents say they have separate clothes for work and home.