Survey says constipation disrupts lives of sufferers

There are an estimated 35 million people in the United States living with chronic idiopathic constipation. A new survey, Current Insights about Constipation, which included gastroenterologists (GIs) and CIC patients, reveal the real disruptive impact this condition has on patients’ lives.

“Nobody really wants to talk about this issue,” said William D. Chey, M.D., Professor of Gastroenterology & Nutrition Sciences, and Director of the GI Nutrition and Behavioral Wellness Program at Michigan Medicine. “If anything, we tend to joke about it. I think, because of that, the patients feel tremendously stigmatized and isolated. They really feel as if they’re going through this experience on their own and they have nobody to talk about it with.”

More than 8 in 10 CIC patients (84%) agree that no one understands the negative impact CIC has on their everyday life.

“The survey says that patients have these symptoms for years before they ever go to seek advice from a physician,” said Chey. “Even when they go to seek advice from a physician, oftentimes, they’ll have to see the doctor numerous times, actually five times, before they receive a therapy that is effective in helping them with their symptoms.”

The best way to address this problem, as is true with so much in medicine, is to share your struggles with your doctor.

“Don’t be embarrassed to be talking about this with your doctor,” said Chey. “You have to realize that particularly for a primary care physician, they have a whole range of different things that they have to worry about and constipation is not necessarily going to be top of mind. It’s going to be important for the patient to feel comfortable initiating the conversation about constipation.”

