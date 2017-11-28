Survey says, Kansans among most generous to charity in U.S.

With a third of all annual giving taking place in December and the U.S. ranking No. 5 overall in the 2017 World Giving Index, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report Tuesday on 2017’s Most Charitable States. Kansas did well in the rankings.

“Kansas is actually among the 15 Most Charitable States here,” said WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez. “That’s really according to many different metrics. Everything from volunteer rates to the number of hours volunteering, to things like the number of public charities and charitable giving as well. Kansas ranked 12th best overall.”

The ranking looked at several different service measures and weighed them equally.

“We looked at things that are really specific to volunteering and service,” said Gonzalez. Volunteer rates, retention rates, a community service requirement for high school graduation, as well as the percentage that collects prepares or distributes foods or clothing.”

Kansas was also strong in the giving of money to charities.

“It actually ranked in the top ten in terms of the percentage of the population who claimed to have donated time at around 45 percent,” said Gonzalez. “Sixty-two percent claimed to have donated money. Both of those things were really strong.”

The survey did not distinguish between faith-based and secular charities.