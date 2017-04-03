Survey Says Midwest Economy Strengthening

The Midwest Economy is strengthening, according to the latest Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index.

“The employment gauge was at its highest level in some time,” said economist Ernie Goss. “In fact, we haven’t had an employment gauge this high since May of 2006. That was real strong.”

Manufacturing, in particular, is helping to drive economic growth.

The manufacturing sector is really rebounding, doing quite well. Non-durables are still doing better than durables, that would be food processing companies, for example. Durables, like metal manufacturing are not doing quite as well.”

Wholesale prices are also improving, but Goss says that’s due to inflation.

“Wholesale inflation is ticking up,” said Goss. “The Federal Reserve has promised us two more rate hikes this year. I think our survey and other national surveys would indicate that we’ll probably get a rate hike by the end of June.”

The Fed meets in both may and June and Goss expects the next rate hike at one of those meetings. The purpose of a rate hike is to hinder inflation and slow the rate of growth to something the economy can handle.