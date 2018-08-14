Survey says older drivers don’t talk when they should about when to limit driving

Nearly 83 percent of older drivers report never speaking to a family member or physician about their safe driving ability, according to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

“We have a growing aging population,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “It’s very important for families to start those discussions really before they’re even needed, just so you can have some open dialogue about what might be causing some changes, whether its a health diagnosis or just aging and some things like vision or mobility changing.”

If you start that conversation early, then when you have to have that real discussion, it might make it a little easier.

“If your parents have had a change in their health or you’ve even seen a little bit of change in just how they are naturally, taking a ride with them is not a bad idea, but also, definitely having that discussion with the doctors,” said Haugh. “If they’ve had medication changes, that could change their ability to drive safely. There’s a lot of factors that come in to how things change over time.”

It’s also important to note that driving usually isn’t an all or nothing proposition.

“We find a lot of older drivers do it themselves almost,” said Haugh. “They will sort of self restrict, whether it’s not at night anymore, because your vision’s not as good, or it might be that you don’t go out during heavy traffic times, just because that’s a little bit more stressful than it used to be.”

In 2016, more than 200,000 drivers ages 65 and older were injured in a traffic crash and more than 3,500 were killed.