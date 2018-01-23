Survey says people are looking for better opportunities

Workers across the country may be thinking the new year is time for a new job. According to a survey from staffing firm Accountemps, nearly 30 percent of professionals plan to look for a new position in the next 12 months. The reasons for looking are many, according to Melissa Gonzalez with Accountemps in Kansas.

“It’s pretty broad,” Gonzalez said. “It’s definitely speaking to specific cities and areas throughout the country. Here in the Kansas City market, I do think people feel more secure in their situation to where they have the ability to really take the time to find what they’re looking for, if that is seeking another opportunity.”

It’s also about supply and demand.

“With the amount of opportunities out there, there’s more positions than there are candidates to fill those,” said Gonzalez. “They’re having more success at finding things quicker that match more of what they’re looking for.”

Since people are changing jobs rapidly, having a resume that stands out is key.

“Right now, we’re seeing candidates move every 18 to 24 months,” said Gonzalez. “From that standpoint, they’re looking at skills to begin with. How’s their resume look? Can they really articulate in their resume things quickly, because that’s how people are viewing candidates anymore. It’s not face to face in the beginning or walking into an office. It’s getting that first piece of paper.”

Even beyond the piece of paper, more than half of managers said the candidate’s online profile is equally important.