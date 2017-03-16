Survey Says, Rural Recession Continues

The rural recession continues in Kansas, according to the latest Rural Mainstreet Index from Creighton University.

“Kansas, much like the region, had an overall index below growth neutral,” said economist Ernie Goss. “Fifty is growth neutral.”

Kansas index actually improved last month to 43.4 from February’s 40.8.

“These agricultural commodity prices and agricultural income are just bumping along,” said Goss. “They are not doing well. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, farm income is slated to drop another almost 9 percent this year from 2016.”

It doesn’t seem like there is a light at the end of the tunnel, either, with regard to the farm economy.

“We haven’t seen one,” said Goss. “As you and I talk today, it’s not there for the next three to six months.”

The rural economy needs to hear positive news with regard to trade, and President Donald Trump’s trade policy has not provided that light to this point.

Missouri and South Dakota were the only two states among the ten-state region with positive indices in March.