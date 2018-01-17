Survey says save, because emergencies will come

Almost no one is safe from periods of lost income due to a health crisis, job loss or other life transitions during their working years, according to SmartAboutMoney.org.

“If you look at income shocks, an income shock being a 10 percent drop in your income year over year, which is pretty substantial, looking at American males between the age of 25 and 70, that happens four or more times with 96 percent probability,” said Ted Beck, the President and CEO at the National Endowment for Financial Education.

Also, 60 percent of men between 25 and 70 are out of work for a year at some point in those years, so financial emergencies are almost certain to happen at some point.

“It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when,” Beck said. “The reasons range from a job loss, health issues, a divorce, on through to shorter term issues like, gee, my car broke down, or I’ve got things I have to pay for on the house or a medical bill.”

The best way to guard against those income shocks and emergencies is to save money when times are good.

“Only about 50 percent of Americans have an emergency savings account,” said Beck. “Obviously, getting more people to do that and build that, I think is a very important thing. It’s okay to start small if you don’t have one. It’s okay to set a goal of getting $500 or $1000 set aside. That will get you through a lot of those household emergencies that everybody faces.”

For more information on the National Endowment for Financial Education, log on to SmartAboutMoney.org.