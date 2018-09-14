Survey says severe weather phobia is real

One in 10 Americans may suffer from severe weather phobia that causes them to lose sleep or have feelings of helplessness, says a researcher at Ball State University.

“If you’re in the Midwest, for instance, we are more afraid and cognizant about tornadoes,” said Jill Coleman, a Ball State geography professor and lead author on the study, which was recently published in the American Meteorological Society Journal. “We have a little bit more experience of what that is like, as opposed to like, if we were in the western United States with wildfires or the eastern United States dealing with hurricanes. I think people have a little bit more phobia about things that they have a sense of familiarity with.”

“Weathering the Storm: Revisiting Severe Weather Phobia” surveyed about 300 people in 43 states. About 85 percent of respondents reported having at least some degree of severe weather fear.

“I think everybody has a little bit of a healthy fear,” said Coleman. “We want people to be somewhat fearful so they are more prone to action. The phobia part is really when people are getting to the point where they’re not taking the appropriate action and they’re having difficulty in deciding what to do or it’s kind of overtaking their life in a day-to-day manner.”

Three percent of respondents reported seeking professional or self-help treatment for severe-weather phobia or specific inclement weather events. Older people may seem a little more skittish about the weather, as well.

“As you get older, you’ve experienced more hurricanes or tornado events that have been in your area,” said Coleman. “You’re a little bit wiser to what’s potentially happening. I think that plays a bit bigger role than mobility.”

In addition to Coleman, the research team included her mother, University of Kansas psychologist Karen Multon, and other members at the University of Kansas.