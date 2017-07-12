Survey: Small Business Optimism weakens in June

Business owners’ expectations for better business conditions tumbled in June along with plans to create jobs, according to the National Federation of Independent Business monthly Index of Small Business Optimism released on Tuesday.

“The index remains at historically high levels,” said NFIB Kansas State Director Dan Murray. “Within the index, there are certainly some signs of concern.”

Those include that expected better business conditions fell 6 points in the national survey, while expected sales dropped 5 points.

“We’re seeing that also, and I’m hearing that also from retailers here in Kansas,” said Murray. “Some of that is tied to national concerns. We believe, based on our survey, that is tied to concern about the Senate and their inability to get anything done on healthcare.”

The Optimism Index shot up in November after the election based on the expectation that Congress and the President would reform taxes and healthcare.

“Healthcare remains the number one priority and concern for our small business owners across Kansas and the nation,” said Murray. “The cost of healthcare has an impact on their ability to hire and effectively make more money is hampered by the Affordable Care Act. Congress’ inability and gridlock on this issue has certainly caused concerns with our small business owners.”

The overall index fell 0.9 points to 103.6. Click here to view the entire NFIB index of Small Business Optimism.