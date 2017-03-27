WIBW News Now!

Survivor of Kansas bar shooting honored with $100K check

by on March 27, 2017 at 4:30 PM (6 hours ago)

A man wounded while trying to intervene in an apparently racially motivated shooting at a suburban Kansas City bar has received a $100,000 check.

The Kansas City Star reports that Ian Grillot was surprised with the check Saturday at a Houston gala. The India House, which hosted the gala, and three donors teamed to give Grillot the money, to be used toward buying a house.

His mother, Debra Grillot described the evening as “impressive.”

Last month’s shooting in Olathe, Kansas, left Srinivas Kuchibhotla dead and his friend, Alok Madasani, wounded. Both Kuchibhotla and Madasani were natives of India working as engineers for GPS-maker Garmin in Olathe.

Fifty-one-year-old Adam Purinton was arrested hours later in Missouri. He’s charged with murder and attempted murder. Witnesses say Purinton shouted racial
slurs.

