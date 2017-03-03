WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


26°F
Overcast
Feels Like 19°
Winds ESE 6 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear59°
46°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy71°
51°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy67°
55°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy74°
42°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy64°
35°

Survivor of Kansas bar shooting released from hospital

by on March 3, 2017 at 4:15 AM (3 hours ago)

A Kansas man who survived an apparently racially motivated shooting at a suburban Kansas City bar has been released from the hospital.

Ian Grillot was one of three men shot Feb. 22 at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, Kansas. One of the men, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was killed. Kuchibhotla’s friend, Alok Madasani, was wounded.

The University of Kansas Health System said in a statement Thursday that Grillot was released from the hospital Tuesday.

A bullet hit Grillot in the hand and entered his chest when he tried to stop the suspected gunman, 51-year-old Adam Puriton, of Olathe.

Puriton is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Witnesses say Puriton shouted racial slurs before shooting Kuchibhotla and Madasani, natives of India who were engineers at GPS-maker Garmin.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.