Suspect armed with knife robs southwest Topeka Kwik Shop

A southwest Topeka convenience store was robbed at knifepoint early Sunday morning.

The armed robbery occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the Kwik Shop at SW 21st and Belle.

Police say a black male suspect who was armed with a knife walked into the store and robbed the clerk. The suspect then fled the area.

Officers were nearby and set up a perimeter around the area. A K-9 ran a trail, which led to a home north of Kwik Shop.

A person who matched the description of the suspect was found at the home.

Lt. Steve Roth says three people were taken into custody for interviews and other unrelated charges.

No names have been released.