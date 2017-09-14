Suspect arrested for fleeing authorities in stolen delivery truck has extensive criminal history

Authorities have identified the man who allegedly stole a mattress delivery truck before leading police on a chase from Lawrence to Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms that 27-year-old Daniel Allen Heneck was arrested Wednesday after crashing the stolen truck on Highway 40, about one mile east of SE Croco Road.

Jail records show that Heneck is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, interference with law enforcement, driving while intoxicated, possession of stolen property, multiple traffic violations and violating parole.

Heneck was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash. After being discharged from the hospital, Heneck was booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

According to records posted online by the Kansas Department of Corrections, Heneck spent time in the El Dorado Correction Facility for a 2015 conviction for aggravated assault. He was sentenced in January 2016 and sent to the prison one month later. Heneck was moved to the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility in November 2016 and released in early 2017.

On August 30, the DOC listed Heneck as having absconded from parole.

Court and prison records also show previous convictions in Shawnee and Douglas counties for vehicle burglary and aggravated battery.

KHP Trooper Steven LaRow says Heneck remains in the Shawnee County Jail on Thursday. LaRow says, because Heneck stole the truck and initiated the police chase in Lawrence, he will likely be sent to Douglas County to face charges in connection with those crimes.

