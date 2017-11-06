Suspect arrested following standoff northeast of Topeka

A man who threatened three people, including an infant, with a gun was arrested Saturday following a standoff with Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies.

Sgt. Harry Louderback says authorities were called to the 2200 block of NE 39th Street in reference to a violent disturbance.

Responding deputies were told the suspect was armed and dangerous and had threatened to shoot two adults and an infant. The victims reportedly knew the suspect.

When deputies arrived, the suspect got into a vehicle and attempted to flee the scene. He then stopped in the middle of the street and barricaded himself in the vehicle.

Deputies, crisis negotiators and members of the SWAT team surrounded the vehicle and were eventually able to take the suspect into custody without “violent consequences.”

Louderback says the names of suspect and victims would not be released during the ongoing investigation.

“We feel releasing this information right now may hinder the investigation,” said Louderback in a news release.

No one was injured during the incident.