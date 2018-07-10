WIBW News Now!

Suspect arrested in killing of Wichita woman

July 10, 2018

Authorities have arrested a man in the killing of a Wichita woman.

Sedgwick County Jail records show the 59-year-old suspect is being held on $750,000 bond on suspicion of second-degree murder.  Police say he was arrested Monday in the death of 55-year-old Eula Duncan.

Lt. Todd Ojile said earlier that Duncan and a man she knew got into an argument that ended with him hitting her with an object.  Ojile would not say what the object was.

Ojile said people knew about the woman’s injuries, but she did not come out of her apartment for several days before police were called to check on her.  Officers found her body inside the apartment on June 30th.

