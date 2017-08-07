Suspect arrested on multiple violent felony charges after foot chase in Topeka

A suspect was arrested Sunday after firing multiple gunshots and running from police officers at a southwest Topeka motel.

Lt. Jennifer Cross says officers were at the Motel 6 in the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Road on an unrelated disturbance call when they heard gunshots in the area and saw the suspect running westbound on foot.

Cross says the shots were fired within close proximity to the officers, who called for backup out of fear for their safety.

Police chased and eventually apprehended the suspect, who has been identified as 21-year-old Tony Glenn Martinez, of Topeka.

During the arrest, officers found Martinez was carrying a firearm.

He was booked on charges of criminal discharge of a firearm, resisting arrest, battery of a law enforcement officer, assault of a law enforcement officer and criminal use of a weapon.

Martinez is being held at the Shawnee County Jail without bond.

Additional details on the incident were not made available due to the ongoing investigation.