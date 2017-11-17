Suspect arrested for reportedly attacking, attempting to rape a woman in SW Topeka

A Topeka man was arrested early Friday morning on allegations he attacked, kidnapped and tried to rape a woman.

Lt. Chris Heaven says officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of SW Clay after several 911 calls were made about a woman being attacked and forced into a brown Cadillac SUV.

A short time later, a security guard near 29th and SE Indiana called stating that he was flagged down by the victim who needed assistance. The female told officers that she had been beaten and forced into a vehicle where the suspect attempted to rape her.

Police later saw the Cadillac and conducted a “high-risk stop” and took the suspect into custody after a struggle.

Heaven says Leroy Hudson was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on multiple charges.

The woman was taken to a hospital for minor injuries sustained in the attack.