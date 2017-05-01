Suspect calls 911 after fatal shooting in SW Topeka

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday evening in a southwest Topeka neighborhood.

The shooting that occurred at a home near SW 33rd and Oakley reported just after 6 p.m.

Lt. Aaron Jones says a man called 911 to report that he had shot someone. Officers arrived at the house and found the victim, a white male, in the front yard.

The suspect, also a white male, was arrested without incident and was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Jones says it’s not immediately known if the victim and suspect were acquaintances.

Police believe the shooting was intentional.

Monday’s incident marks Topeka’s 12th fatal shooting of 2017. The shooting comes barely 24 hours after four people were killed and another injured in murder-suicide at a nearby group home.