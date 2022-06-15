Suspect Captured in Indiana, Brought Back to Lawrence

Twenty-eight year old Jose Meza of Overland Park is in the Douglas County Correctional Facility after being arrested and returned to Lawrence from Indiana for the hit-and-run death of ten-year old Brooklyn Brouhard of Eudora.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had a warrant for Meza’s arrest as the suspected driver that struck a motorcycle on May 14th on Kansas Highway 10.
Brouhard was a passenger on the motorcycle driven by her grandfather Barry Larson, 54, of Eudora, who was also injured.
After conducting an extensive investigation that included witness interviews, deputies early in the investigation were able to identify Meza as the driver of the van that struck the motorcycle and left the scene.
Meza had been in Lawrence earlier in the day on May 14 for a painting job, and was driving back to the Kansas City area.