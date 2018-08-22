Suspect caught in robbery at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon in Topeka

WIBW News Now!

August 22, 2018 at 3:49 AM

A 20-year-old Topeka man was arrested Tuesday after police say he robbed another man at gunpoint at 10th and MacVicar.

The robbery happened around 3:15 p.m. and a tan 2-door Blazer with black wheels was seen near 21st and Randolph around 3:45 p.m. and stopped at 20th and MacVicar.

Andrew Hicks was arrested on suspicion of Aggravated Robbery and Criminal Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

One other person from the vehicle was arrested for a felony warrant, and the third person has been released.

Inside the vehicle officers located a handgun, shotgun, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and items related to the robbery.

Hicks is the only one being held in relation to the 10th and MacVicar robbery. If you know more about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.