Suspect crashes stolen vehicle during police chase in southeast Topeka

A suspect was jailed Wednesday night following a police chase in southeast Topeka.

Around 6:30 p.m. officers tried to stop a stolen car near SE 10th and Golden Avenue. The driver, 25-year-old Brandon King, refused to stop and fled south on Golden.

Police chased King to SE 21st and Golden, where the road ends in a T-intersection. King lost control of the car, jumped the curb on the south side, struck a power pole and slid into the ditch up against a tree line.

King and three passengers were taken into custody at the scene.

One passenger was treated for minor injuries and all three were released after questioning.

King was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on multiple charges.

Jail records released Thursday show King is being held without bond on charges of interference with law enforcement, theft, reckless driving, outstanding warrants and prescription drug charges.

The chase was the second to occur in the area on Wednesday. Several hours before King’s arrest, the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in a pursuit involving a delivery truck stolen in Lawrence.

The suspect in that chase was taken in custody when he crashed the truck on Highway 40, east of the Topeka city limits.

Wednesday marked the second day in a row local authorities were involved in two vehicle pursuits in a 24-hour period.