Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after police chase

Authorities say a man took his own life Thursday after leading police on a violent car chase that went through two western Kansas counties.

The chase started around 12:45 p.m. Thursday on US Highway 56 in Edwards County.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Racy, a trooper attempted to stop a maroon Chevrolet Impala for speeding. The driver sped away and started shooting out of his window at the trooper.

The chase continued into the town of Garfield, where the suspect shot at, and struck, a Pawnee County patrol vehicle.

After chasing the suspect for nearly 10 miles, a Pawnee County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a legal intervention maneuver to disable the suspect’s vehicle. The deputy’s car went into a ditch and rolled, trapping him inside the vehicle.

Racy says officers on the scene helped the deputy out of the car and treated him for minor injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The suspect also crashed into a ditch, disabling his vehicle.

A female passenger got out of the car and was taken into custody without incident. The suspect remained in the car and put a gun to his head.

Officers tried to for nearly 30 minutes to talk the suspect out of the car before he pulled the trigger, shooting himself in the head.

He was pronounced dead at Pawnee Hospital. His name has not been released.

Racy says Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the incident.