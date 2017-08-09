Suspect in fatal shooting of Missouri police officer captured

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an alert driver called in the tip that led to the arrest of a man charged in the killing of a Missouri police officer.

Spokesman Sgt. Bill Lowe says 39-year-old Ian McCarthy was captured Tuesday night without incident as he walked along a state highway near Bucksaw Marina,

just outside Clinton. Lowe says a motorist reported seeing the fugitive.

Authorities had been searching for McCarthy since Sunday, when Clinton police officer Gary Michael was shot during a traffic stop. Clinton is 75 miles southeast of Kansas City.

McCarthy was initially taken to a Kansas City area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. He’s being held at the Henry County jail.

Lowe says McCarthy was not armed at his arrest. An investigation into the shooting continues.

Officer Michael’s brother, Chris Michael, told KCTV that the family had been hoping the suspect would be caught alive so justice can be served.

He says McCarthy’s arrest brought a moment of joy and pride for him, his brother’s wife and the family, calling it “a Band-Aid in the long process of healing.”

Gary Michael had been on the force less than a year and was the first officer killed in the line of duty in Clinton.