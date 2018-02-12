Suspect on Federal warrant surrenders to Topeka police

A suspect wanted on a federal firearms warrant surrendered to officers Sunday afternoon after briefly locking himself inside a house.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers began watching a residence in the 1500 block of SW Campbell for a wanted person.

The individual was known to the officers and had a Federal arrest warrant for felon in possession of a firearm. Visual confirmation was made on the subject and he ran back into his residence. The subject refused to answer the door and attempts to make contact with the individual were made by phone and the use of a PA. After approximately 45 minutes of trying to get the subject to come outside, he finally surrendered to the officers and was taken into custody without incident.

Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Gish of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on his Federal warrant and felony obstruction.