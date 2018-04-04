WIBW News Now!

Suspect in 10-year-old’s decapitation death now in Kansas

by on April 4, 2018 at 4:21 AM (5 hours ago)

The co-owner of a water park who is charged in a 10-year-old boy’s decapitation death on a water slide arrived in Kansas on Tuesday night.

Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry was taken Tuesday from a Brownsville, Texas, jail to Kansas. The inmate report for the Wyandotte County Detention Center listed Henry as an inmate when it was checked Wednesday morning.

Henry had been jailed in Texas since March 26 when he was indicted on charges including second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab on the Verruckt water slide at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Henry is due in court Thursday in Wyandotte County District Court.

