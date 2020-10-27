Suspect in Amber Alert in Divorce Court
A man accused of abducting his two daughters from a Leavenworth home where their two brothers were killed has been going through a divorce with the children’s mother, authorities say.
Major James Sherley, of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department, said 40-year-old Donny Jackson and his wife are estranged, and that he had “on-again, off-again access to the children.”
The investigation began early Saturday afternoon after one of the siblings didn’t show up for a soccer game, leading the children’s mother and paternal grandmother to go to Jackson’s home.
The bodies of 14-year-old Logan Jackson and 12-year-old Austin Jackson were then found – one by the family and the other by law enforcement.
Sherley declined to release the cause of death or comment on motive.
An Amber Alert was issued for their younger sisters, 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson.
Jackson was arrested later that night in Oklahoma.
The girls were taken from him unharmed and returned to their mother.
The next status hearing in the couple’s divorce had been scheduled for November 12th.