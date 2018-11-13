Suspect in deadly Wichita hoax police call pleads guilty

NEWS RELEASE FROM OFFICE OF UNITED STATES ATTORNEY STEPHEN MCALLISTER

A California man entered a plea agreement today in federal court in Kansas that would send him to prison for 20 years or more, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

25-year-old Tyler Barriss of Los Angeles, California, pleaded guilty to causing a deadly swatting incident in Wichita on December 28, 2017, as well as dozens of similar crimes in which no one was injured. In those cases, Barriss was charged in federal courts in California and the District of Columbia.

In the Wichita case, Barriss entered guilty pleas to count one (making a false report resulting in a death), count two (cyberstalking) and count 12 (conspiracy) of a superseding indictment.

“Without ever stepping foot in Wichita, the defendant created a chaotic situation that quickly turned from dangerous to deadly,” U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said. “His reasons were trivial and his disregard for the safety of other people was staggering.”

In the Kansas case, Barriss admitted making hoax calls that resulted in Wichita police surrounding an old house at 1033 W. McCormick. When officers arrived, they believed there was a man inside who had killed his own father and was holding family members hostage. A man who came outside to face police, however, had done nothing wrong and did not know about the swatting call.

As he stepped onto the porch, police told him to put up his hands. When he unexpectedly dropped his hands, he was shot and killed.