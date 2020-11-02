Suspect In Topeka Murder Arrested in Seattle
Latrelle Praylow Image: Topeka Police Dept
A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Topeka man has been arrested in the Seattle area and is awaiting extradition, authorities say.
Latrelle Praylow, 31, was charged with first-degree felony murder, aggravated robbery, and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of Christopher McMillon, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.
A family member found McMillon, who was 38, dead in his home October 3 while checking to see why he failed to appear at a youth basketball game.
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots earlier that day.
A second suspect, 27-year-old Tishara Moran, 27, is jailed on $1 million bond on charges of first-degree felony murder and aggravated robbery in the killing.
Authorities also are seeking a third person for questioning in the case.
Kansas Department of Corrections records show Praylow has past Shawnee County convictions for forgery, theft, and the criminal possession of a weapon.