Suspect injured following hours-long armed standoff with Lawrence police

A suspect was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning following an armed standoff in Lawrence that lasted more than seven hours.

Officers were called at 4:30 p.m. Monday to 1014 East 27th Street on reports of gunshots being fired. Responding officers learned on their way to the scene that the man who called 911 was the person firing the shots.

The suspect also threatened to shoot officers and residents in the area, according to a news release.

Police shutdown the area of East 27th and Haskell Avenue and surrounded the home. A rescue vehicle was used to evacuate residents.

At 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect came outside with a gun in his hand.

Police say tactical officers “deployed multiple different less-lethal weapons” on the suspect. He was taken into custody at 12:46 a.m.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained during the arrest and to receive a mental health evaluation.

No residents or officers were injured during the standoff.

The suspect’s name has not been released. It was unknown, as of early Tuesday morning, what charges he would face in connection with the standoff.